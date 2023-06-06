19 child-free people reveal the cons of not having any kids.

While child-free people get to live their lives without emotionally and financially supporting a tiny human whose entire well-being and stability they're forever responsible for, it's not always a peaceful existence...

While child-free people get to go on vacation with having to look up from their books to watch a child do their 500th cannonball into a pool, they also have to defend their lifestyle choice when answering a series of unsolicited questions from strangers. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are the cons of NOT having kids?' child-free people everywhere were ready to share the surprising downsides of not having children.

People assume you don't like kids. I LOVE kids and am honorary cool aunt to several. Things just didn't work out for me to have my own (didn't meet spouse till older, went thru traumatic life events during post marriage childbearing years, etc.) - toodleoo57

When you're someone who doesn't have kids because of infertility and health reasons, people feel like they can interview you about your private medical information. - DarkRoomBallet

