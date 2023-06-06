19 child-free people reveal the cons of not having any kids.

While child-free people get to go on vacation with having to look up from their books to watch a child do their 500th cannonball into a pool, they also have to defend their lifestyle choice when answering a series of unsolicited questions from strangers. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are the cons of NOT having kids?' child-free people everywhere were ready to share the surprising downsides of not having children.
People assume you don't like kids. I LOVE kids and am honorary cool aunt to several. Things just didn't work out for me to have my own (didn't meet spouse till older, went thru traumatic life events during post marriage childbearing years, etc.) - toodleoo57
When you're someone who doesn't have kids because of infertility and health reasons, people feel like they can interview you about your private medical information. - DarkRoomBallet
People asking you when you're having kids. - Comfortable-Dig-684
Here's a real con: I'm only motivated to make myself and my wife happy. I could see being more motivated with a kid. I also still have a young mindset, so it'd be nice to share learning new things with a kid, but I might not have this mindset if I had a kid. Or the kid might not share my interests. Ultimately, super happy eating out, traveling, not stressing about money, etc etc. - theta_sin
I have to get my friend’s kids to help me with new technology. - MooseMalloy
Having people assume that your desire to not want children stems from either:
A: Inability to have kids.
B: Inability to be a good parent.
C: Can't be trusted around kids.
Just because I do not want children does not make me less of a person or worse, someone that would do harm to children. - LTPrototype
Having people who have kids tell you what you're missing by not having kids has to be one of the most annoying things about not having kids. - heyitskirby
My mom told me she will prioritize her grandchildren over her children in any scenario. Christmas spending, emergencies, etc. She started this policy the moment she became a grandma (when I was 12).
This means that my sister's and their children get visited. Get spoiled at Christmas and Birthdays. Get priority if I need help in the form of time, effort, or finances at the same time as them.
My parents are not well off. They spend everything they have on my sisters, their husband's, their children, their step children. My husband and I have to go out of our way to visit, to spend time with them, etc. I've lived away from them for 11 years now and my parents visited twice. If I don't crank out grandchildren I will never be as important as the rest of the family. - SepluvSulam
Losing friends who have kids. Even when you do get to spend time with them, and I even like kids, but the whole time you are expected to sit around and gaze adoringly at their child. Not everyone who has kids is like this, of course, but enough. It's all right, they seem happy, and that's all one would wish for them, but still a con. - drewcook52
I (26F) am not sure I even want one. But, people like to ask me when I'm going to. They say 'Who is going to take care of you when you're old...' Okay, and what else? - fleeting_muse
I'm a little worried about needing help later in life. But I also know a lot of older people who won't ask for help because they don't want to be a burden to their kids. - Cass_Q
As a 30 year old without kids...my family only seems to want to make plans with the siblings that does have kids. Because I have no grandchildren to provide, I am left out. - engineforbrains
Can't do dad jokes or make the sounds only dad's make. - WTF1972
I have no kids and my parents constantly ask me to do stuff for them. Whenever I ask why my older brother doesn’t get asked to do these tasks the response is along the lines of “well he’s got kids so he’s busy.' - saskford
Some of my best memories are sitting with my mom and grandmother and sisters around a table, just talking and working crossword puzzles together. There's a closeness there that can't really be replicated, even with your best friends, a lifetime of memories.
I'll never have that with my adult children, because I don't have any. I don't regret not having kids, but those times around the table are gone forever now. - Caslon
You don’t have the same perception of time. When I run into a friend and his kids have aged ten years you realize how old you are. - ottomaker1
For me it's difficult to make friends because everyone else is in the parent club. They can relate only based on the shared experience and talk about nothing else. I suppose on the flip side it's a pretty boring way to be friends when that's all they have in common. - furrywookiebutts
Holidays aren’t as special without kids. They’re fine without kids, but with kids, holidays are EVENTS. - lawyerjsd
You aren't constantly distracted so the existential dread creeps in lol - SnooOwls5859