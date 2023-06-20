18 of the funniest tweets from parents who have kids that are too honest.

Parenting is a rollercoaster of wondering how something so cute could be such a smart bully, managing public temper tantrums, and trying to answer philosophical questions about life while juggling a doll collection...
So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the beautiful and hilarious challenges involved in raising the future generation, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who need an-inclusive beach vacation.
me: a dozen is 12, but a baker’s dozen is 13.
my 8yo: that makes sense because there’s a kid at my school named Baker who’s bad at counting.
thoughts and prayers for 8 this morning who had to fold 3 whole towels and then carry them up the stairs to the bathroom to put away. he's very distraught and we're unsure if he will recover from this event.
I know, I’ll just let my kid watch TV this morning and that way I’ll have time to get some work done! annnnd nope I’ve spent 27 minutes trying to find the episode of Peppa Pig where George won’t eat his carrots.
Today the 8 year old told me she deliberately spelled a word wrong in the last round of the school spelling bee because “if you lose you get a piece of candy, but if you win you just get a boring medal”
My daughter took the Guinness Book of World Records out of the library so keep me in your thoughts as I’m bombarded with facts about the world’s largest hailstone and state with the most horseshoe crabs