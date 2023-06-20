Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 of the funniest tweets from parents who have kids that are too honest.

18 of the funniest tweets from parents who have kids that are too honest.

Taylor Brown
Jun 20, 2023 | 2:59 PM
ADVERTISING

Parenting is a rollercoaster of wondering how something so cute could be such a smart bully, managing public temper tantrums, and trying to answer philosophical questions about life while juggling a doll collection...

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the beautiful and hilarious challenges involved in raising the future generation, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who need an-inclusive beach vacation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content