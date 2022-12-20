19 people with parents who are professional actors share their experiences.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Children of actors or actresses what is it like seeing your parents on TV?" people who grew up seeing their mom or dad on the stage and screen were ready to share their stories.
My dad starred in a popcorn commercial in the early 2000's. It ran for like a decade. Honestly it's probably still running somewhere. It opened with just a shot of him looking into a fridge, and the narrator says "Some people. Really. Love. Butter."
And he takes a stick of butter out of the fridge and is about to take a bite out of it but he stops because his wife and son are staring at him from the other room. All my friends at school would tell me they saw the commercial all the time. It's been a good conversation starter at parties, because a lot of people actually remember the commercial. - [deleted]