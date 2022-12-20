19 people with parents who are professional actors share their experiences.

While it's normal for kids to be embarrassed of their parents when they reach their chaotic teens years, not every kid has to cringe while they watch their parent star in a commercial for acid reflux medication...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Children of actors or actresses what is it like seeing your parents on TV?" people who grew up seeing their mom or dad on the stage and screen were ready to share their stories.

1.

My dad starred in a popcorn commercial in the early 2000's. It ran for like a decade. Honestly it's probably still running somewhere. It opened with just a shot of him looking into a fridge, and the narrator says "Some people. Really. Love. Butter."