20 child-free people share the reasons why they've decided to never have kids.

The decision to have a family is a massive, expensive, and difficult choice for many people--especially when having a child can be a huge disruption to your career, lifestyle, housing, bank account, health insurance, and future goals...

Assuming that everyone wants to have babies can be a dangerous social faux pas...so unless you're the tipsy aunt at every family holiday, it's best not to pressure anyone to completely change everything about their lives to raise the next generation. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who don’t ever want to have kids, why?" people everywhere were ready to share the reasons why they've chosen to live child-free lives.

1.

Being a parent is too important to do a sh*t job at it. If you can't give it the energy it requires, don't sign up for it. - textureworkshop

2.

I can't even care for a houseplant... - dexbasedpaladin

3.