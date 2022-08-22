20 child-free people share the reasons why they've decided to never have kids.

Assuming that everyone wants to have babies can be a dangerous social faux pas...so unless you're the tipsy aunt at every family holiday, it's best not to pressure anyone to completely change everything about their lives to raise the next generation. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who don’t ever want to have kids, why?" people everywhere were ready to share the reasons why they've chosen to live child-free lives.
Being a parent is too important to do a sh*t job at it. If you can't give it the energy it requires, don't sign up for it. - textureworkshop
I can't even care for a houseplant... - dexbasedpaladin
I was the third of seven children. We were raised in our mother's in-home daycare. I knew by the time I was 13 y/o that I'd never have kids. I am now 60 y/o and still child-free. PS--Yes, this stance did end more than one relationship. - Grand-Pin-938