20 tell-tale signs of a bad parent.

Parenting is hard. Treating your parents like their human is hard. Going to therapy to talk about your parents is hard. Despite that, many parents figure out how to have healthy relationships with their children. What if parents knew the signs of parenting going awry?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, Reddit users share what they think the signs of bad parenting look like.

1. heyitsvonage says:

They do not believe in telling your children 'no.' The world will and should say to them 'no' at times. They must be prepared for that reality, or they will be an absolute menace to everyone around them.

2. bothwatchxfiles says:

Your adult children don’t talk to you.

3. kenlycake says: