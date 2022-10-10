Dad hires young babysitter for 16 year old bipolar son, family calls dad crazy.

When this dad is torn about his bipolar son, he asks Reddit:

"AITA hiring a sitter for my teenage son although he is 16 years old when me and my wife leave the house?"

My son has type 1 bipolar,I also have it and he is currently medicated with Lithium+Wellbutrin.

All of my extended family thinks I am doing a disrespect to my son and they mostly don't interfere with my decisions unless it is utterly necessary so I felt the need to ask here.

I(42M) will bluntly say that me and his mom(my wife) don't trust my son. His head is always in the clouds,he is always in a Dreamland and he also used fair amount of cannabis and stimulants when he was 14.