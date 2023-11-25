'WIBTA if I told my 'sick' 28yo daughter she needs to move out and care for herself?'

On the practical side: my wife and I are in our late 60s and we are not getting any stronger. I recently had back surgery which is very painful, and it is quite the experience hearing my daughter wailing from upstairs for her food while I have a gaping wound in my back for which I was prescribed opiates.

My wife has bad knees and it pains me to see her going up and down the stairs in order to wait on my daughter, whom I genuinely believe is perfectly capable of getting her own food and water herself, despite what she has told herself and convinced her doctors to tell her.

She asked for me to bring up some water the other day and when I told her that she is capable of getting it herself, she became very angry and called me an "a%#$ole" (ironically).