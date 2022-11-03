Dad lets 4yo decide to not include mom in Halloween; she's not speaking to him.

My (29m) wife (30f) and I have a four year old son. As Halloween approached this year, my son let me know that he wanted to dress up as characters from his favorite show at the moment. These aren’t costumes that are readily available to buy, so I was going to have to do some crafting magic and make them.

I’m a stay at home father and my wife is something of a workaholic. She could cut down on her hours if she wished, but she’s always been a very work driven/focused person. She’s not very maternal. Because of this, my son has never been very attached to her.