50 yo adoptive mother doesn't want newborn meeting her 19 yo 'donor's' family. AITA?

When this 50 year old mother is nervous about her daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting our daughter around donor family?"

I 50F have struggled with fertility for the past 12 years. My husband and I are proud to say that we have an adoptive mother who chose us and got to know us as a family and chose us to be adoptive Parents for our soon to be daughter.

The adoptive mother is 19, there is no biological father in the picture and we prefer a closed adoption however the mother has pushed for an open one, we agreed.

Yesterday, our daughters bio mom told us she was in labor and we rushed to the hospital, nevertheless she allowed for her mother to be in the room instead of us , the parents.