57 yo Man leaves long-time 55 yo GF. Says, 'I'm sorry, but I need to have kids.' AITA?

My doctor told me I wouldn't be the first older father. What is worse is that a lot of my once divorced friends who who are also in their fifties have easily had healthy, happy children, and finally the time and money to devote to them.

I felt I was in a place where I appreciated children, could provide for them, and would never take the mom of my children for granted- always seeing her as beautiful, unlike guys in their 30s.

I became more depressed and finally realized that if I wanted to do something about my desire to have biological kids, to see little quirks of myself reflected in my kids in way that can only be described by biology, I needed to act now.