65 yo man hires PI to find estranged daughter; considers reentering her life. AITA?

Stop stalking her. If she finds out through friends or other people she knows and is in contact with that you have divorced and have finally woken up, then let her be the one to decide to contact you.

You. Do. Not. Get. To. Make. That. Choice. What you're doing with hiring a PI to find her could be seen as a violation of the cease and desist letter that the attorney sent you.

If you contact her, she could very easily get a personal protection order against you. She does not want you in her life right now. Leave her alone. You and your wife made her life a living hell. She needs to heal, and that does not mean including you in that healing process.