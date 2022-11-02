27 men share advice for someone who's on the fence about having kids.

Having kids is a HUGE decision. It can be the most rewarding things you ever do in life, putting everything into perspective, and making you realize all the small things you sweated weren't important at all. But it can also be the hardest thing you've ever done, and change your life for the worse.

It's a very personal decision, but asking for advice is never a bad idea. Here's a list of insightful pieces of advice from people who have made this decision for themselves.

1. beepboopbeeepboop0 says:

Don’t be pressured into it and have kids if it’s right for you. Also, kids don’t solve relationship issues

2. Joelredditsjoel says: