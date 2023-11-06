"AITA for blowing up at my wife for going to her gender-reveal appointment without me?"

Here's the original post:

My wife and I are expecting our first baby together, We made an appointment to find out the gender of the baby. To me, this is very important (I had hopes for a boy) unfortunately, the day of the dr appointment I had to attend my friend's birthday that I remembered last minute.

I asked my wife if we could cancel the appointment and go another day but she looked shocked that I even considered canceling the appointment and going to my friend's birthday, I said I had no choice. She said canceling the dr appointment was off the table because these appointments are restricted to specific time and date and we can't miss it so she'll go alone.