Mom asks 'AITA for re-dyeing my 7yo daughter's hair without her father's permission?'

Co-parenting with your ex is no easy task, which is why a woman came all the way to Reddit for some objective advice:
Proud-Situation4178 writes:
I 35f have shared custody of my daughter Grace 7f with my ex 37m. Grace loves The Little Mermaid and she has wanted to dye her hair red since she was about 5. My ex said no, she's too young, and at the time I agreed, and it never came up again.
For her friends birthday, her and her friends went to see the film when it released. She got really interested in Ariel all over again, and started asking about getting her hair coloured red again.
My ex again said no, but I told him that we could let her use temporary hair dye (will wash out in about 10 washes so around 5 weeks), and compromised on the shade of red Ariel wears in the films (that is ginger and not bright red) and he agreed to this.
Grace has very fair platinum blonde hair, inherited from me, while my ex has dark brown hair. The colour in the bottle was called burnt copper (I had shown my ex the bottle beforedyeing Grace's hair), but as Grace's hair is very light, it turned to be more red than copper like it said on the on the packet.
I wasn't too worried, as the colour would wash out and look more like the model, and Grace was delighted with her new hair. My ex came to pick her up and said Grace looked just like Ariel.
While at his for the weekend, my ex got her to wash her hair, and he didn't tell me. My ex never washes Grace's hair. She hates the feeling of wet hair and I struggle to get her to wash it. When we split, I took on the responsibility to wash her hair.
I was furious, Grace was meant to use a colour safe shampoo, and her hair was washed just before she got her hair dyed, to maximise the colour of her hair. Her hair is now very faded and dull, and she came home and burst into tears.
My ex said he didn't know that regular shampoo would cause the colour to come out like that, but when I pressed him, he said he was taking Grace to his boss's barbeque and he thought her hair was too distracting.
He blames me for not saying her hair would be so bright, although it turned out like the reference pictures on the packet for platinum blonde. He claims he only looked at the hair colour of the model in front, although her colour is less vibrant as she goes from brown to copper.
I told him that is his fault for approving it without checking all the details.
Grace told me she told my ex she needed to use special shampoo from me, but my ex told her that his shampoo would be the same.
I have re-dyed Grace's hair from what was left over in the packet as she was so upset, and my ex is calling me TA for redying her hair as I didn't get his permission. I don't think I am in the wrong.
To the comments calling me TA for 'pressuring' my ex to let me dye Grace's hair. He is a grown adult and we both agreed to dye her hair. It was a little brighter than we both expected, but one wash later it would fade to look like what the package said.
I gave him pictures of the packet and looking back at it, it says clearly to wash with the shampoo in the kit. He had this information. He chose to trick her into washing the colour out without bringing his concerns up to me.
I didn't use box dye on her. She is 7, and that would damage the colour of her hair, and they have lots of harsh chemicals in them. It was a colour 'mask' intended for blonde hair and would fade in 10 washes to her hair colour. By using shampoo not provided in the kit, her hair came out dull and faded.
p0t3:
NTA (Not the a-hole). It's not clear to me why you and Grace would even need his permission to temporarily dye her hair in the first place, assuming there's no custody agreement concerning that particular issue. It's just hair, it will grow/wash out, the most important thing is that she liked it and he shouldn't have ruined it (I think you're right to suspect this was intentional).
DennisTheFox warns OP:
You´re NTA, your ex is the one causing problems here. However, as much as you are NTA, the reality is that she will be between two parents and this is turning into a stand off, and the one paying the price is your daughter.
It's not always about who is right, and I think this is a situation where it is about who is the most mature (or the wisest). Standing your ground is at the expense of your daughter, and even if you have every right to do so, you might want to de-escalate the situation now.
As a kid from divorced parents I can tell you being between battling parents is terrible and will mess you up. There will be feelings of guilt, fear, and overall resentment. And trust me on this, when your kid is old enough, they will understand better who was doing the right things for you and who wasn't.
So even if you need to lose a smaller battle now, the big battle is the one where you are trying to raise her into becoming a healthy adult. And you stand a far better chance at winning that one if you sometimes hold back, even when you are right. It's time to give in now....
OP responds:
I never thought of it this way. I definitely don't want her to suffer because of our disagreements. Thanks for reminding me of the bigger picture.
Respectfully disagree in part, also speaking as a kid of divorced parents. Having a parent who will fight for you when your other parent wants to repress your self-expression matters. I agree OP should make an effort to keep things civil if possible, but that doesn’t mean being a doormat and letting this guy walk all over her and the kid.
Grace wanted her hair dyed. Dad agreed to let her, then lied to her to push her into making it fade faster. That’s not ok. THAT is the kind of behavior that will mess a kid up. Having a mom who’s willing to stand up for her and tell dad he acted inappropriately by putting his own image ahead of his child’s happiness to the extent of bait-and-switching the kid like this will help.
ESH (Everyone sucks here) just for disrespecting each other’s wishes and creating so much drama over something that actually isn't going to matter in a month's time (or wouldn’t have, if it weren't for the unnecessary drama).
Should OP 'give in' to her ex and stop the drama, or stand her ground for her kid's sake?