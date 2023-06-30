Mom asks 'AITA for re-dyeing my 7yo daughter's hair without her father's permission?'

I was furious, Grace was meant to use a colour safe shampoo, and her hair was washed just before she got her hair dyed, to maximise the colour of her hair. Her hair is now very faded and dull, and she came home and burst into tears.

My ex said he didn't know that regular shampoo would cause the colour to come out like that, but when I pressed him, he said he was taking Grace to his boss's barbeque and he thought her hair was too distracting.

He blames me for not saying her hair would be so bright, although it turned out like the reference pictures on the packet for platinum blonde. He claims he only looked at the hair colour of the model in front, although her colour is less vibrant as she goes from brown to copper.