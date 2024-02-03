'AITA for calling my stepchildren my kids and upsetting my wife?' UPDATED

Taddle_N_Ill_Paddle said:

Your wife is the weird one dude. It's almost as if she only wanted you to be there for the financial support, not to be a "father" to her kids. Her kids like you, the fact that they got upset on your behalf is proof of that, that's why they're deliberately going out of their way to call you dad, she hurt their feelings. She may not see you as her kids dad, but they sure as shit are you as their dad.