Man's parent's embarrass MIL, tell her homemade baby gifts are 'for poors.' AITA?

My wife and I welcomed our son into the world early this month. Prior to his birth we had been given a lot of very nice clothes and toys by my parents for him. My MIL also made some pretty incredible clothes and blankets.
My wife, her siblings and their mom lived in poverty for a large part of her life. Their dad abandoned the family and left my wife's mom with a large pile of debt that weighed on them. So their life wasn't easy.
My MIL often made her kids clothes vs buying them because it was cheaper for her to do (she worked in a store that had a lot of fabrics that they were allowed to take the excess of).
She's talented and always put an effort into making sure the clothes looked good enough so the kids wouldn't be bullied. Those clothes are something my wife treasures. She remembers how much love and effort went into them.
She also appreciates that her mom tried to make them work enough to blend in at school. That it saved them years of potential bullying.
All these years later and MIL is still dealing with the debt. She does not have a lot. So she made some amazing clothes and blankets for our son.
One of the outfits was even his take home outfit. But then a couple of days after our son was born she comes over with a bag of clothes she bought saying she wanted him to have more.
My wife and I were shocked. I could see she was upset and looked almost guilty so when my wife went to nap I asked her what was going on. At first she said nothing and she just wanted her grandson to have more. But then she apologized for embarrassing us. I asked her what she meant.
She told me my parents had talked to her after the baby shower and told her she had left all the grandparent spoiling to them, that she should understand if we never put our son in any of the clothes because really, they look like the kind of home made clothes from 70+ years ago when people were left with no choice.
They accused her of not caring enough. I told her I was so sorry they had said that. I assured her I had never said anything like that to them. That my parents had no idea what it was like to have nothing and were being judgmental a**holes. I even convinced her to take back the clothes she bought and return them to the store.
I then gathered up everything my parents gave us and went to their house. My parents didn't even try to deny it when I confronted them. All they did is look down on the effort she put into them. They said we couldn't seriously be okay with those being the only gifts.
I said we were and, as far as I was concerned, they were the only truly generous gift he got and I told them it was their gifts I was embarrassed of. I gave them the stuff and told them we were no longer accepting the gifts or them after what they did.
They are furious. Saying I reacted way too harshly and saying it's an a**hole move to return gifts. I'm furious with them too. AITA?
NTA. This is, frankly, a pretty tempered reaction. Your parents are real a**holes here.
I have never been so ashamed or disgusted by them in my entire life.
We talk all the time here about 'what you really have here is a spouse problem.' THIS is textbook how not to be a problem spouse. You stood up to your side of the family, in defense of your partner and her side of the family.
No one had to argue for you to do it, and you didn't angst over how unfair it is to harm your relationship with your parents just because they were jerks. No you saw the harm done and took accountability for rectifying it and ensuring it won't happen again. Bravo.
Congratulations on your bundle of joy, and congratulations to your wife on choosing the right person to spend her life with. Your folks are a**holes, but you're hella NTA. Your MIL sounds awesome. I would be so honored to get baby clothes made by a grandparent's own hand.
I can't believe she was made to feel badly about such a precious and thoughtful gift. Those are heirlooms. One day you'll be grey and showing off those clothes to your adult kid and regaling them with stories about what a big hearted lady your MIL was, how much she loved her children and grandchildren, and what a strong person she was.
NTA. You stood up for your wife and her family and that's admirable. The clothes your mother in-law made were truly special and generous. Your parents were wrong to say anything shaming her gift. You did the right thing!
NTA. Your parents ruined a sweet gesture from your MIL and I can’t imagine how hurt she must be. What they did was really cruel. It might have been a bit dramatic to give all of the clothes your parents gave back to them but I can absolutely understand why you did it.