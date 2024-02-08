'AITA for making my cousin-in-laws buy my daughter a new doll after their kid ruined it?' UPDATED

Disagreements around parenting can cause some serious rifts with extended family. Luckily, the internet is always here to offer a willing ear and some advice.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for insisting her in-laws buy her daughter a new doll. She wrote:

"AITA for insisting that my in-laws buy my daughter a new doll?"

This past Christmas, my mother got my daughter "Amy" (4F) a doll she'd been asking for. It's a baby version of Mirabel, from the Disney movie Encanto. It quickly became her favorite. My husband's cousin "Nat" has a daughter I'll call "Julie" (6F). I wouldn't classify her as "spoiled," but she does have a tendency of disobeying other people.