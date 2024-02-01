Sibling snaps at pregnant mom who doesn't understand why her adopted teen son is acting out.

Parenting is not for the faint of heart, even the most well-meaning and loving people are bound to make mistakes. But the inevitability doesn't make those mistakes easier to watch.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a sibling asked if they were wrong for insulting their sister for her parenting mistake. They wrote:

"AITA for insulting my sister over a parenting mistake?"

My sister and her husband adopted 15 year old “Jake.” He’s cool, he has his “issues” but he’s a good kid. The main reason my sister decided to foster/adopt is because she was told she couldn’t have kids. I was a bit worried because she tends to be a bit naive but she’s doing pretty well. Jake seems to really like her as well.