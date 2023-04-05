"AITA for labeling all the bottles in the house because my adult children are idiots?"

I have two of my children living with me. One has graduated from college and the other is a junior. I have to purchase medicated shampoo because of a scalp condition. It is by prescription and it is expensive. it also comes in packaging that is meant to be stored upright. Not on its side and definitely not upside down.

My daughter has her hair products in the shower and I do not touch them. My son also keeps his AXE body wash/shampoo/conditioner/woman repellent in the shower. I also do not touch it since I have zero desire to smell like a high school locker room.

I keep my shampoo in there as well since it is my house and I can keep my sh*t wherever I want.