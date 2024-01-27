'AITA for leaving my toddler with my sister against her will, resulting in a trip to the ER?'

SqueaksBCOD said:

YTA. your mom also sucks, but you are mom, and you get the brunt of caring for your kid. You should have made sure whoever is watching your child knows your child and your parenting expectations.

Based on your post I would have thought she would be fine on the couch as well... you literally said she would be happy to just sit and watch TV. That to me implies she is fine to leave alone to make tea. Clearly that was not the case.

You know your sister is not a kid person, you really should not have assumed anything about what she would and would now is ok. If your expectations were for her to not leave the room, you should have made it clear.