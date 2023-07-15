Mom asks, 'AITA for letting my 5yo make her own mistakes?' Husband says, 'yes.'

'AITA for letting my 5 year old make her own mistakes?'

I was getting my daughter (5) ready for school yesterday and she insisted on wearing a sweater with no shirt under it and full length pants. I told her it was going to be hot (80 degrees and sunny) and she plays outside with little shade all morning but nothing swayed her so I let her wear it to school.

She ended up getting slightly overheated and they changed her into a loaner dress. The kids know the loaner clothes are usually for accidents so her friends were asking if she had an accident and one boy teased her about it. She was pretty embarrassed by the time I picked her up.