'AITA for locking my son out of the house for bullying my daughter?' UPDATED

Me and my daughter were standing at the door when my son had arrived. My daughter was wearing a sports bra and no shirt over it. While he was walking through the porch he said to his sister that she would have to wear nothing but two post it notes on her chest to show even a little bit of cleavage.

When he said that I slammed the door and locked it. I said he was not welcome in here. I wanted to make sure my daughter was ok, and protect her from his comments for a few hours before letting him in. He sat in his car.

When my wife got home we let him in. My wife was very angry at me for locking my son out even after explaining what happened. My wife said I am overreacting to "sibling teasing".