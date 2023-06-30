Father kicks woman out after she demanded a hug from his kid and wouldn't accept 'no.'

She laughed and said he's lucky he's not her kid, and that behavior would be fixed fast. I had my son go to his room, then I told her to get out.

I said the reason I got out of bed in the morning was to see my son grow another day older, and I would not stand for him being treated like a pet rather than a person.

She called me an a-hole and left. My wife is disappointed, because she went to yoga with her, but says she can't scold me, because she'd probably do the same. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?

Was Dad being too harsh with this guest, or was she a lost cause that needed to be removed?

