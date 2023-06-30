Father kicks woman out after she demanded a hug from his kid and wouldn't accept 'no.'

But there are also adults who believe they should have access to children because they are the property of adults. And one such woman came to the wrong house...
Potential_Beach6748 writes:
I (30m) was talking with my wife's friend who was there for dinner. She tried to hug my son (7), but he had a bad day and said no thanks.
She kept pressuring him when and he didn't budge, so she looked at me. I said a kid at school started a fight with him, and he was grumpy, so maybe later.
She said 'Come on. You're just gonna let him disobey like that?'
I said I raised him to build his own boundaries and say no when something violates them, and I would never make him break them for someone else.
She laughed and said he's lucky he's not her kid, and that behavior would be fixed fast.
I had my son go to his room, then I told her to get out.
I said the reason I got out of bed in the morning was to see my son grow another day older, and I would not stand for him being treated like a pet rather than a person.
She called me an a-hole and left.
My wife is disappointed, because she went to yoga with her, but says she can't scold me, because she'd probably do the same. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?
Here's what Reddit had to say about it...
p0t3:
NTA (Not the a-hole) - yes, even children have the right to set boundaries about their physical person, she is being absurd for thinking otherwise and her comment about your parenting vs. hers was condescending and unnecessary
NTA. And it was ridiculous for her to even say your son was disobeying. Eff no. She had no authority over him at all and certainly no authority to demand he submit to hugs. He is his own person. Good dad for sticking up for him and showing him you have his back when he wants to keep with his boundaries.
F*cking hell, let's teach kids that they have to be touched even when they don't want to be touched and have made that clear. 'Let him disobey like that' - WTF. Definitely NTA.
You protected your kid like any self respecting loving father should. Never let that woman into your house ever again. She's effing creepy.
The only a-hole here is the one who demands obedience in the form of physical affection.