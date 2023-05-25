Woman stops free babysitting bc her BF doesn't like kids; her friend goes no contact.

Finding childcare is an enormous challenge, and it's even worse when you are on bad terms with your co-parent. But is that your friend's responsibility?

Such a friend came to Reddit to ask if she had actually messed up after weeks of radio silence. Here's the post with the internet's responses:

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making my friend pick up her kids?

ConstantlyAnxious0 writes:

My friend, let’s call her Amy, has 4 kids and she’s a single mom. She has joint custody of two and sole of the other two. We’ve been friends for years and we were all so close that her kids even called me mom #2.