Woman stops free babysitting bc her BF doesn't like kids; her friend goes no contact.

Such a friend came to Reddit to ask if she had actually messed up after weeks of radio silence. Here's the post with the internet's responses:
AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making my friend pick up her kids?
ConstantlyAnxious0 writes:
My friend, let’s call her Amy, has 4 kids and she’s a single mom. She has joint custody of two and sole of the other two. We’ve been friends for years and we were all so close that her kids even called me mom #2.
So, over the last few years, I’ve been helping her with them. I’ve babysat countless times, taken kids two and from school, taken them to games and practices, taken care of them when they were sick, etc. I do a lot and she has acknowledged that and thanked me countless times. I love them all, so of course I have no problem helping.