Being a good parent means that sometimes you have to let your kid fail, in order to teach them a lesson.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for not fighting the school to allow her daughter to go on a field trip. She wrote:

"AITA for not fighting the school to allow my daughter to go on a field trip?"

I will try to keep this short, my daughter is in a class that only allows the students to go on a field trip if they have an A in the class. It is like a bonus for doing well. She has known about this for a long time and I have been up to date with her teacher since she struggles sometimes. Basically everyone gets to go on the trip due to the bonus point situation.