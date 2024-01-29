'AITA for not going to my daughter’s graduation ceremony to teach her a lesson?' UPDATED

NTA. She is old enough. She is not 5, she's 18. She took you for granted. Even after her father ditched her, she didn't invite you, she just expected you to fill in the spot as the second class parent you are.





Yes she is young. Yes she is your daughter. But she needs to learn that love and respect are two way streets. She can't stomp all over your feelings on the off chance daddy will love her again, you're people, not just a mother with no feelings expected to always accomodate your child. Kids can be a-holes too. They don't automatically get a pass.