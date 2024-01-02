'AITA for not wanting to contact my son after he was the one who abandoned me?' UPDATED

We sat down and it was silent. I was expecting him to say something at first but I finally asked what he was up to these days. He told me he is doing fine. He just finished college and is going to apply for grad school. I said that is great. Then it was awkward silence again. He broke the silence and said “You must be wondering why I contacted you.”

I replied “For 10 years you haven’t tried to contact me but why now? I cannot help but wonder why you are trying to contact me when you told me years ago you don’t want me near you because I embarrass you.” His face got serious and he said “I know that but I need something from you.”