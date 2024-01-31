'AITA for not watching my daughter while my wife visited the doctor because I had to work?'

I paused my work session because I was caught off guard she didn't tell me beforehand. She said that she suddenly started feeling pain in her belly and needed to see the doctor asap. I explained that I had important work and could not stay with our daughter or keep her in the office while working. She said she won't be long but I urged her to call her sister and let her come stay with our daughter.

In my opinion this seemed to be the one reasonable solution for both of us but she lashed out at me saying no because this was an emergency while my work could wait. She said she had no time to wait til her sister come over but I said I'd call her myself and tell her to come. I even suggested I pay here and all my wife had to do was wait few minutes til her sister arrived.