'AITA for screaming at my SIL when she wouldn’t rescue my kid because of her trauma?'

I fell and sprained my ankle. My husband said he’d drive me to an urgent care. I didn’t want my daughter to miss the pool outing so I said I’d allow her to go with my brothers family.

My brother and nephew promised to be by her side the whole time.

My brother at nephew apparently wanted to play ping pong on the table that was in the recreation center. Sadie and Heather were still splashing in the shallow 3-feet end of the pool with Kelley watching in a lounge chair. She said they could go because she’d keep an eye on the girls and go get them if they get into any trouble. Kelly had put Heather in a pool tube around her waist to float.