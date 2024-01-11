"AITA for snapping at a SAHM who said I 'don't know what tired is' since I don't have kids?" UPDATED

I kind of developed insomnia due to the stress so I have not slept for the last 3-4 days and you can see it in my face. I am starting to think that if I die right now at least I don't have to do the exams but I think I will feel better again after the exams. I did not even want to go to dinner because I just have so much to do but I care about A so I went.

I said "Yeah, I am very tired from studying." She laughed and said her usual mantra "You don't know what tired is. I have 3 kids. Talk again about it when you also have 3 kids. You could have at least put on some makeup."