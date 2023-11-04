'AITA for telling my 14-year-old daughter that she's average-looking?'

I (F39) have a very insecure daughter (F14) who has a depressingly unhealthy obsession with her looks. She often avoids mirrors and pictures because her mood instantly drains when she sees herself.

She constantly asks her father and me if we think she's pretty and we always tell her the same thing, that she's a beautiful girl inside and out.

As I understand how most teenage girls are with their body image as I was one at some point myself, my daughter's vanity is not only becoming exhausting to those around her, but I fear it's causing her to slowly lose herself.