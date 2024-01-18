Mom catches son with male friend, tells dad, dad 'talks to son' about his sexuality. UPDATED

It's important to have a united front as parents, when one parent goes against the other's wishes on something important, it can cause serious discord.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for getting mad at her husband for talking to their son about his sexuality, against her wishes. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband our son was gay?"

I (32F) caught my son (15M) cuddling with his friend (15M) while they were sleeping in their room. I decided not to wake them up and I discussed it with my husband (34M) and the possibility that our son might be gay came up. While I initially agreed with my husband's suggestion to approach our son when his friend leave, I later decided that we should just wait until our son was comfortable sharing this with us.