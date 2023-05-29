Someecards Logo
Grown man 'tattles' to mom after his brother refuses to invite his son to cousin's party.

Carson Cupello
May 29, 2023 | 9:17 PM
Anyone who has siblings knows that they will always know how to get under your skin.

After discovering that his brother lied to him and purposfully left his son out of a weekend slumber party, one fully grown man did what anyone in his position would do: he told his mother. Now that the incident has spiraled, he asked Reddit:

AITA for telling my mom that my brother didn't invite my son over for a slumber party?

Large-Airline2300 writes:

I have a 10yo son 'Julian' who is pretty close with my nephew/his cousin ' Parker.' You can't separate them when they are together. I live two blocks away from my brother, his wife and Parker.

I asked my brother on Friday if Parker wanted Julian to spend the weekend at his house since it was a long weekend. My brother said they had already made plans. I asked what plans and maybe Parker would like to have Julius to tag along so he has a playmate. He said it was something for his wife.

Sources: Reddit
