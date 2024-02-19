Regardless of what you actually name your kid, they're likely to have their own spin on what they want to be called.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister she can't control what her son introduces himself as. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister she can't control the name her son introduces himself as?"

My sister named my nephew Skylar. She has always called him Skylar and told everybody she knew he would not be Sky, that Sky is a girl's name and not even a good girl's name. Well, once my nephew started school he started calling himself Sky and all his friends and even his teachers call him Sky.