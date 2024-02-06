'AITA for the way I punished my son for being homophobic to his friend?' MAJOR UPDATE

Parenting is a tough job, which is why an outside opinion can be helpful.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong in the way he punished his son. He wrote:

"AITA for the way I punished my son for what he said about his friend?"

I (36M) have a son (15M) and a daughter (17F), and they've been friends with our neighbor who I'll call Ron. (17M) since childhood. Recently, my daughter and the Ron were hanging out with a friend, and they walked into our house as they left their friend's place. This is where the problem occurred. My son, who was at home with me, let out a big sigh after seeing Ron and asked why he was here.