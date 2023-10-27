'AITA for wanting my BF to come straight home after work to help me take care of our newborn?' UPDATED

It sounds like he's escaping the house and the baby, either he is shirking his parental responsibilities or he might be experiencing Post Natal Depression. It affects dads as well as mums and can be debilitating. I'd suggest it's time to have a one on one chat with him and work out what exactly is going on.

If it's PND, he needs to get into counselling, if he's shirking, he needs to lift his game or get out and let you parent your baby. It's not fair you're being stuck with baby 24/7, you need your time away from bubs as well.

Fairfieldjones said: