'AITA for wanting my boyfriend and I to spend time together away from his kids?' UPDATED

The issue between my boyfriend and I happened after I asked if some of our dates could be 1. away from home and 2. not always include the girls. All of the time my boyfriend and I spend together is at home and is always cantered around an activity with the girls.

I appreciate and cherish ALL of these moments and I do NOT want them to disappear. I really just want to spend some quality one on one time with my boyfriend because we have never actually done that.