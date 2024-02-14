Ask the internet for their opinions, and you shall receive.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was an AH for not letting his son be his daughter's "servant" due to her period, and he got a lot of passionate responses.

"AITA for not letting my son be my daughter's servant due to her period?"

My wife and I (34) have two children ages 10, and 13. We currently are in a smaller situation so please no judgement on here about this, bc it was change soon we fell into some financial struggle and damage of our home so we’ve been renting a 2 bedroom apartment while our home is being fixed, and our children are sharing a room.