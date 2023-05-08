9yo with cancer bullies 7yo who retaliates; called 'evil person' and 'horrible child'.

Parents can be ferocious when it comes to protecting their child. So what do you do when your kid is fighting another kid, but their parent is also your sibling?

It gets even more complicated when the bigger kid is also suffering from a terrible disease that no child (or adult) should ever have to be burdened with. So, after a emotional dispute with their entire family, a parent came to Reddit to ask if standing up for their kid was actually the best choice.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not making my daughter apologise for 'traumatizing' her cousin?'

AITAcousintrauma writes:

We went to my parents' place for lunch during the bank holiday weekend. My sister's daughter 'Ella' (9) has unfortunately been fighting a rare form of cancer for the past two years. She's lost her hair and wears a wig, and is never seen without it.