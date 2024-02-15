You gotta do what you gotta do, regardless of what the naysayers lob at you. But sometimes, it's nice to know you're on the right path.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asekd if he was wrong for paying his MIL for her "help" after the birth of her grandchild. He wrote:

"AITA for paying my mother-in-law for her help and buying her a ticket home?"

My wife and I just welcomed our first, and likely only, child at Christmas time. My mother in law came to stay with us and "help.: She was not helpful at all. She constantly disagreed with how we were doing things. She did nothing around the house except help with the baby. So my wife ended up doing a bunch of housework instead of relaxing.