Drawing boundaries in a blended family is important, but that doesn't mean it can't cause conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to dip into his son's savings to help alleviate his stepdaughter's medical costs. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take money from my son to spend on my stepdaughter's medical care?"

I (40m) have a son (15m) with my late wife Cassy. Cassy died when our son was 5. She was left a large sum of money before her death because her death would have been preventable but her medical team was negligent. She used the money to clear any medical debts, pay for her funeral and the rest went into a savings account for our son.