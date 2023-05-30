Aunt 'doses' nephews with cough syrup behind Mom's back. 'They haven't coughed once'.

Different parents parent VERY differently, even if they're in the same family. So what happens when you treat other children like you would your own?

Turns out, a lot of drama. A pissed off mother came to Reddit to ask if she handled a situation correctly.

'AITA for telling SIL she will never see my kids again (over cough syrup)?'

Fit-Assignment-6760 writes:

Basically, my SIL asked to take me and my husband's kids for the long weekend because it was her daughter's birthday party and they were doing a memorial day celebration as well. We said that was fine.

Dropped the kids off on Friday and came back on Monday at 9am to grab them. I called periodically throughout the day to check in on them and was never told anything was out of the ordinary.