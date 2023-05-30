Aunt 'doses' nephews with cough syrup behind Mom's back. 'They haven't coughed once'.

Turns out, a lot of drama. A pissed off mother came to Reddit to ask if she handled a situation correctly.
Fit-Assignment-6760 writes:
Basically, my SIL asked to take me and my husband's kids for the long weekend because it was her daughter's birthday party and they were doing a memorial day celebration as well. We said that was fine.
Dropped the kids off on Friday and came back on Monday at 9am to grab them. I called periodically throughout the day to check in on them and was never told anything was out of the ordinary.
Well, we got there to pick the kids up at 9am and our two sons were still sleeping, which is not normal (they are super early risers and always have been- even when going to bed late). SIL makes the comment of 'oh, it's probably because of the cough syrup'.