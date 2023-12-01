'AITA for telling my son that his girlfriend is taking advantage of him?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:
My son, Lucas (19) has been dating Maya (19) for a year. Just for some background, I’m a single mom and Lucas’s dad is extremely wealthy. Just a minor example of this is that his dad owns the entire block that Lucas lives on. Lucas has a job at his dad’s company making close to $200k per year while only working 20 hours per week.
Maya is not from a well off family. She’s been on her own since she was 16 and had just enough to be ok before she met my son. She refused most of my sons help but she let him do little things like help pay for car repairs and better groceries. Then she got pregnant.
Apparently the first couple months were very rough so she had to quit her job, then her car wasn’t safe enough for a baby, she had to move in with him. Due to complications, she lost the baby at 6 months. She was in and out of the hospital for the first month but it’s been over 7 months now and she still lives with him, doesn’t work, and barely contributes with household chores.
I tried to tell Lucas during and after the pregnancy that Maya was milking it. I got pregnant with him when I was Maya’s age and I made it just fine on my own. I still worked, went to school, took care of my apartment, and later raised a kid all on my own. I think Maya saw an opportunity to get out of her old living situation and took it.
He’s always refused to believe me and the last time I tried to talk some sense into him, he told me if I can’t respect Maya he won’t be in contact with me. It’s been 2 weeks and I’m wondering if I should’ve kept my mouth shut.
GnuZach said:
Maya has done nothing to indicate that she is just after your son's money and would probably be good for your son as your son seems to have everything handed to him. You're just projecting your own insecurities on a totally innocent person. YTA. maybe the devil.
tnelson8 said:
YTA. Your son seems to really care about her. A lot of men like to provide for their woman. He can afford to. I agree with the above comment of you projecting your own insecurities.
Schafer_Isaac said:
YTA. Losing a pregnancy can be a traumatic experience, and you don't really know what she's going through. Whats your other evidence for her being a gold-digger than losing your grandchild to complications?
CatraTheEverliving said:
YTA, so just because you were able to do it all when you were pregnant, means Mya should, too? SMH. Right, because every pregnancy is the same, and every body is the same, and it's not like Mya was in and out of the hospital.
Yeah, because all the doctors were in on the scam, too!! Of course! Yeah, and you know, it's not like she ever said no to him. Ohhhh and forget about the depression that comes with losing a baby and the changes in hormones.
DatBoiKage1515 said:
So you got pregnant by a wealthy man and raised a baby on your own, huh? No child support? I sincerely doubt that. YTA and mind your own business.
A lot has changed in the past 3 months. First, Maya and Lucas moved. I’ve seen pictures of their house on social media, it’s gorgeous.
Shortly after they moved, I saw that they are now engaged. I have not been invited to the wedding. I know some of my family members have been invited but they’re not allowed to tell me where or when the wedding is.
Between family and social media, I can tell that they’re doing very well. My son is finishing his final semester in college (he did dual enrollment starting from sophomore year and graduated high school a semester early), Maya just started a small business, and they got 2 dogs and some chickens.
Maya and Lucas posted a pregnancy announcement today. Maya is 14 weeks pregnant. I called Lucas and left a message congratulating him and asking to meet up, I sent Maya a similar message. As of now, it looks like I will not be involved in my grandchild’s life.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!