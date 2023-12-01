'AITA for telling my son that his girlfriend is taking advantage of him?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my son that his girlfriend is taking advantage of him?"

Here's the original post:

My son, Lucas (19) has been dating Maya (19) for a year. Just for some background, I’m a single mom and Lucas’s dad is extremely wealthy. Just a minor example of this is that his dad owns the entire block that Lucas lives on. Lucas has a job at his dad’s company making close to $200k per year while only working 20 hours per week.

Maya is not from a well off family. She’s been on her own since she was 16 and had just enough to be ok before she met my son. She refused most of my sons help but she let him do little things like help pay for car repairs and better groceries. Then she got pregnant.