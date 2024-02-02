'AITA for telling my daughter she sabotaged herself by choosing community college?'

Few things will push away adult kids quite like telling them how they should live their lives.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his daughter she self-sabotaged by opting for community college. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter she sabotaged herself?"

My ex-wife and I (51M) have 3 children together. We have 2 sons who are 15 and 13, and a daughter who is now 18. Their mother and I agreed on a 50/50 custody arrangement after we split up and have stuck to it until this issue arose. My daughter hasn’t spoken to me since last summer due to an argument she and I had about college.