Mom blames brother for 'traumatizing' her kid with lewd anime: 'I heard a scream.'

When a sister lets her kid loose after being told not to, he finds something he wasn't meant to see. And who does she blame? Her brother, duh!
u/Equal-Quiet-156 writes:
So me and my sister are close and she visits often, and often brings her four kids (12M, 7F, 4F, 2M). Her eldest loves comic books and my bf lets him read some of his collection. They aren't like vintage comic books, they are the big book versions you can get after a series of comics have been published and contains them all.
Well, one time they came over and my bf was out, her eldest asked if he could read some of the comics, and I said no since my bf isn’t here. He didn’t seem to care but my sister pushed and said they’re just comics, I again told her no.