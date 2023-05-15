Mom blames brother for 'traumatizing' her kid with lewd anime: 'I heard a scream.'

Imagine you're a kid. Your uncle tells you one thing, and then your mom tells you another. Who are you going to listen to?

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my sister it’s her fault that her child is “traumatized”?'

u/Equal-Quiet-156 writes:

So me and my sister are close and she visits often, and often brings her four kids (12M, 7F, 4F, 2M). Her eldest loves comic books and my bf lets him read some of his collection. They aren't like vintage comic books, they are the big book versions you can get after a series of comics have been published and contains them all.