'AITA for telling my son he needs to get over his ex after he cheated on her?' UPDATED

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for snapping at her son after he blew up his marriage. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my son he needs to get over his ex?"

I have a 26-year-old son named Dylan. He was married to Miranda for 5 years. I only have sons so I consider Miranda a daughter. She was a perfect wife, funny, respectful and she cared for Dylan. However, about a little over a year ago Miranda came crying to me that Dylan was cheating on her with a girl from high school. And the worst part was that Miranda was five months pregnant with twins.