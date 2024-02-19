'AITA for telling my wife she cannot name our child after her grandmother Lolita?' UPDATED

blueSnowfkake wrote:

I’m confused because I don’t know what “loli” means. My immediate reaction to the name “Lolita” is the fact that it’s a famous novel by Vladimir Nabokov and subsequent movies about a ped*phile. . How about “Lola” as a compromise? Kelly Ripa’s daughter is named Lola and I think it’s cute.

ReddestForman wrote:

Lolita has stopped being a "name" and has become a cultural reference.

Explain to her that this isn't about you. It's about what that name will do to a girl's life in middle and high school.