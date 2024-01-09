AITA for uninviting my parents from my wedding after they refused to babysit my kids?

Not all grandparents want to be conscripted to babysit, and this can be a hard truth to swallow.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for getting angry with her parents after they refused to watch her kids a few nights a week. She wrote:
I (25F) have two children, my son (4) and my daughter (2). Raising two children at a young age has been really difficult, however, I was able to graduate from college with a good degree and start a career that I am happy with. Despite this, the struggle of trying to juggle the responsibility of looking after my kids and focusing on my career is stressful to say the very least.
My fiancé (26) also works full-time, which only compounds the issue. Up until now, my parents have been watching my children on Saturday nights so me and my fiancé can have time to ourselves. My parents are retired. I was recently offered a promotion at work. While I enjoy my new position, it involves me working more hours, which only makes my home life more difficult.
I told my parents that I'd really appreciate it if they could watch my kids on Tuesday and Thursday nights as well, so as to alleviate my stress levels. However, they refused, saying that they're doing "more than enough" by looking after my kids on a Saturday night. We had an argument after this, where my parents threatened to stop watching my kids on Saturday night.
This annoyed me, and I responded by saying if they're going to put me in a compromising position, then they're not going to come to my wedding. We haven't spoken since, and I've had to look after my kids on Saturday night, which has been stressful for both me and my fiancé.
I feel as though that since they're retired, there's nothing wrong with asking them to pull their weight more and help me out with my kids. Am I missing something? AITA?
TheyDont_Know_WeKnow wrote:
Is this a joke? YTA without a doubt. These are your kids, not your parents. They are doing you one HELL of a favor by watching them EVERY Saturday night just so you can have some time off. You are unbelievably ungrateful, I sincerely hope this is a troll.
Apprehensive_Sand_77 wrote:
YTA. Your parents are not your nanny. You’re asking for a FAVOR and then getting salty when they say no. It’s not their job to raise your kids, it they want to HELP that’s awesome but you’re acting as if this is their duty. It isn’t. Accept what help they’re giving you or get a nanny.
Kidnap_theSandyClaus wrote:
Hire a babysitter. You are the AH. Your parents owe you nothing. You made the choice to stay pregnant and keep your kids. You need to figure out a way to give yourself the "down time" without demanding your parents still provide for you.
Robossassin wrote:
YTA. Your parents are not obligated in any way to provide childcare. The Saturday night childcare they are doing is already a favor to you, and you are being ungrateful.
StellarManatee wrote:
Wow. They watch your children on Saturday nights JUST so you and your partner can have time to yourselves? Have you any idea how rare that is and how damn blessed you are to have that? Obviously, not since you went looking for even more from your parents then threatened them when they said no! Grow up and sort yourself out. YTA.
OP is 1000 percent TA in this, there's no question about it.