Son throws away sister's hygiene products, so Mom throws away his Switch. AITA?

A frustrated mother came to Reddit after a family fight to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for throwing my son’s Switch in the trash?'

u/Soft_Personality_521 writes:

My daughter Mae is 13 and has been having the worst mood swings with her periods. She’s also had really bad cramping and other issues.

She got snippy with my son Mic (9) over being loud while playing Fortnite. Mic decided that his revenge was to throw away my daughter’s feminine hygiene products all of the thrash.

Bad form.

She went to switch out her pad, and Mic threw everything away. I had to make an emergency run to get more pads for my daughter who’s already feeling sh*tty.

I hear Mic playing Fortnite on his switch and laughing with his friends about what he did. I grabbed his Switch and threw that in the trash.

Real 'eye for an eye' energy.