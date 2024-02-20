'AITA for withholding my daughter's birthday gift because of the way she treated her cousin?'

Birthdays can bring up some big feelings especially if you've already been going through a hard time. How you handle those feelings, however, is on you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for withholding one of his daughter's birthday gifts after she yelled at her toddler cousin. He wrote:

"AITA for not caring that my daughter is going through a difficult time with a friend and returning her birthday gift after the way she treated her cousin?"

What jappened: My daughter Brooke’s birthday was on Friday, so we had a celebration at home. Everything was going well until it was time for singing. Brooke blew out the candles and her cousin Aria blew on the cake too. My SIL and BIL said oops and apologized. Aria obviously didn’t understand. It was just an accident. But then Brooke turned it into a scene.